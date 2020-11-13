Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $19,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,891.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 328,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,004,000 after purchasing an additional 311,681 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 500,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,309,000 after purchasing an additional 209,804 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 231,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,983,000 after purchasing an additional 115,535 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,972,000 after purchasing an additional 85,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $19,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IDXX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.25.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.25, for a total value of $4,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,763,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 5,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.31, for a total value of $2,443,227.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,341 shares of company stock valued at $50,253,492. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $449.22 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.26, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $417.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.87.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

