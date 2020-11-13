Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,831 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $22,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,207,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,404,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 70.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,673,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $568,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,811 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 77.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,027,592 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,665 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 198.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,666,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $142,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 83.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,757,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $148,146,000 after purchasing an additional 798,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $104.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.59. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.74, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. OTR Global cut Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.46.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.