Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,004 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.39% of Post worth $22,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 292.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POST opened at $100.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -59.01 and a beta of 0.73. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.97 and a 1-year high of $112.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.36.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Post from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Post from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Post from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

In related news, insider Mark W. Westphal acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.87 per share, for a total transaction of $169,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,361.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

