Raymond James & Associates Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 268,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,042 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $21,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VT opened at $85.92 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $88.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.01.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.