Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 565,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,353 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.62% of Cannae worth $21,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 2,208.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $39.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $44.87.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 60.74% and a net margin of 144.78%. Cannae’s revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $184,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,794,964.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

