Raymond James & Associates Sells 178,213 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 643,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 178,213 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Total were worth $22,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Total during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,703,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Total by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Total by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 62,126 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Total by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 160,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Total by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 348,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 125,800 shares during the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Total from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Total to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $37.42 on Friday. Total Se has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $56.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average of $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $99.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. This is a boost from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Total’s payout ratio is currently 58.22%.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

