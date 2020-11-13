Raymond James & Associates Sells 19,320 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 797,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,320 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $20,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,271,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,381,000 after purchasing an additional 189,493 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $864,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,060,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,100,000 after purchasing an additional 231,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,188,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $29.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.33.

