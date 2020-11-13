Raymond James & Associates Sells 29,623 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,623 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.64% of Rapid7 worth $20,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 53,571.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut Rapid7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rapid7 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.62.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $68.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -46.69 and a beta of 1.17. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $71.76.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.87 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 18,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $1,125,187.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,162.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $677,118.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,877,227.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,436. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

