Raymond James & Associates Sells 32,469 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,469 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in DTE Energy were worth $19,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 621.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,167,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,406 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 761,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,848,000 after purchasing an additional 604,909 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 526.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,154,000 after purchasing an additional 165,370 shares during the last quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $15,749,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 175,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,888,000 after purchasing an additional 107,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $128.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $150,221.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 1,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $251,061.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,503 shares of company stock worth $704,733. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.81.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

