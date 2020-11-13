Raymond James & Associates Sells 4,143 Shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,045,000 after acquiring an additional 62,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,558,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,884,000 after buying an additional 226,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,132,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,116,000 after buying an additional 48,839 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 719,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,791,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 700,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,986,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $215.32 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $138.11 and a 1-year high of $225.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.40.

About Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

