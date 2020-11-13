Raymond James & Associates Sells 8,881 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,881 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of Eversource Energy worth $18,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,048,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,258 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,812,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,789 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,855,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,114,000 after acquiring an additional 739,231 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 565,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,089,000 after acquiring an additional 367,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 388.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 390,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,641,000 after acquiring an additional 310,766 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $92.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $99.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.56 and its 200 day moving average is $85.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $258,030.00. Insiders have sold a total of 19,517 shares of company stock worth $1,745,559 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

