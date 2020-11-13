Raymond James & Associates Sells 9,022 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,022 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.60% of UniFirst worth $21,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.8% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 18,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst during the third quarter worth $4,629,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in UniFirst by 197.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,882 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in UniFirst by 0.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in UniFirst by 1.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNF opened at $183.27 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a one year low of $121.89 and a one year high of $217.90. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.88.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

In related news, major shareholder Cynthia Croatti sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.19, for a total value of $226,312.71. Also, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total transaction of $240,687.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,483.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,609 shares of company stock worth $653,098. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

