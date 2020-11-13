Raymond James & Associates Trims Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 685,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,969 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.92% of Hillenbrand worth $19,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 15.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,565,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,027,000 after buying an additional 337,132 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 19.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 69.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 4.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HI opened at $33.26 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on HI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Hillenbrand from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

