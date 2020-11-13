Raymond James & Associates Trims Position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 360,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,369 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.1% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $65.56 on Friday. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $42.34 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.60 and a 200-day moving average of $58.91.

Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.