Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,598,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 816,093 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in General Electric were worth $22,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 58.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 377.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $8.76 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

