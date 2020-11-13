Raymond James Boosts Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Price Target to $36.00

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $33.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $37.98.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 275.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Blue Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 127.1% during the second quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

