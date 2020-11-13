Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 102,046 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,046 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $10,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in The Kroger by 63.5% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

KR opened at $32.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.63. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KR. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Kroger in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered The Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $203,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,142.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,349,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 373,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,395,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,478. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.