Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 172,078 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 40.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 595,633 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 172,078 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $9,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 13.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2,724.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,209 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 42.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 13.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,354 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADX opened at $17.01 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58.

In related news, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 5,228 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $84,170.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

