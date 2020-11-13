Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,990 Shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 6.72% of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF worth $11,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLW. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Get Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II - Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $34.47 and a 52 week high of $41.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II - Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II - Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.