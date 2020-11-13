Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 656 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COF opened at $83.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.66.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $2,434,119.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,293,041.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,828 shares of company stock worth $21,335,116. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

