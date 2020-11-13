Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 406,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,616 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $22.42 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.