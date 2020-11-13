Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 96,593 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,593 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $9,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.82. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $49.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.