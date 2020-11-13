Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 97,898 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,898 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Omnicom Group worth $9,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,517,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,883,000 after buying an additional 1,000,777 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 82.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,578,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,522 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,317,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,524,000 after purchasing an additional 33,010 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,831,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,989,000 after acquiring an additional 48,690 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,452,000 after buying an additional 350,496 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Huber Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $56.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average of $53.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $82.73.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

