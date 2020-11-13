Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,242 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invitation Homes worth $11,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 7,142.9% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.06, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.72.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $459.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.08 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 80,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $2,366,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,944.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryce Blair sold 50,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 291,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

