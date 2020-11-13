Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Match Group worth $8,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 7,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 126.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Match Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Match Group from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Match Group from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.55.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $5,503,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,972.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 125,918 shares of company stock valued at $14,143,234 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH opened at $131.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.18. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $141.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Match Group’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.