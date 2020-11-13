Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $10.44 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,692 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $10,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 518.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,867,000 after buying an additional 9,434,623 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 271.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,695,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,070,000 after buying an additional 6,355,765 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,277.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,783,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,839,000 after buying an additional 1,653,783 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.4% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,430,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,292,000 after buying an additional 1,251,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,173.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,834,000 after buying an additional 808,678 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $137.30 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $153.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.25 and a beta of 1.12.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total transaction of $161,473.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $1,638,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 885,293 shares of company stock worth $119,709,887. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

