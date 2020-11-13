Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $10.60 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,342 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.64% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $10,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 20,273 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,516,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $36.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day moving average is $31.85.

