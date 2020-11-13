Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $8.74 Million Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,587 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 57,877 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of M.D.C. worth $8,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in M.D.C. by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after buying an additional 56,574 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,697,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,471,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 23,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,129,737.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,670,492.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paris G. Reece III sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $1,044,288.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,736.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,053 shares of company stock worth $3,701,349 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDC opened at $45.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.18. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.27. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

