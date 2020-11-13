Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $8.76 Million Stock Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 351,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $8,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SATS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in EchoStar by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in EchoStar by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 47,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,968 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in EchoStar by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 323,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 161,088 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in EchoStar by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in EchoStar by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 346,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 52,070 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SATS. BidaskClub upgraded EchoStar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

SATS opened at $24.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EchoStar Co. has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $45.15.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.36. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. EchoStar’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

