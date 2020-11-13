Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $8.93 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,762 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,293 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 46.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,185,401,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,059,378 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,680,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577,482 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,137,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,402,875,000 after acquiring an additional 13,963,363 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.0% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 17,609,096 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $547,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 54.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,238,744 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $473,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,942,831.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,240. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.84. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $49.62. The firm has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.23.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

