Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $9.04 Million Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $9,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Garmin by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,882,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $183,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,038 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Garmin by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 344,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,859,000 after buying an additional 217,340 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Garmin by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 379,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,980,000 after buying an additional 206,507 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Garmin by 2,570.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 211,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,667,000 after buying an additional 204,036 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 1,157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 203,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,874,000 after buying an additional 187,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $1,212,472.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Garmin from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.29.

Garmin stock opened at $113.75 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $120.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.46.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

