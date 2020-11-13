Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $9.13 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,189 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 17,362 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of eBay by 790.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY opened at $46.59 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average of $51.07.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EBAY. Cfra raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $266,749.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,191 shares in the company, valued at $58,454.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $2,979,494.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,432.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,199 shares of company stock valued at $6,593,782 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.