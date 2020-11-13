Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $9.25 Million Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,243 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $9,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 39,133,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,783,000 after buying an additional 331,613 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,926,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,266,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,186,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,163 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,320,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,070,000 after purchasing an additional 246,376 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 24,503.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,780,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. HSBC upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE AZN opened at $56.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.18 billion, a PE ratio of 68.48, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average of $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

