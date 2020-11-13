Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $9.27 Million Stock Position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,672 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 6.71% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF worth $9,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 21,336 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 43,287 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VSMV opened at $32.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average of $31.39. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $34.27.

