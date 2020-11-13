Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 23.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $10,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $65.32 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $67.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.07.

