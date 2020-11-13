Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 901,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,747 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $9,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1,127.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 185,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 170,291 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 255.7% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 52,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 37,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,401,000 after acquiring an additional 27,591 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 529,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCD stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $16.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

