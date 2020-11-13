Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 27,283 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,529 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,283 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $682,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,839,237 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $497,484,000 after buying an additional 702,457 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,820,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $370,644,000 after buying an additional 31,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,768,082 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $239,258,000 after buying an additional 887,883 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,802,772 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $201,813,000 after buying an additional 232,288 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COP opened at $34.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average is $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.70.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Truist raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

