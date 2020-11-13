Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,763 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $8,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,782,000 after acquiring an additional 27,070 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1,144.5% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $115.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.80 and its 200 day moving average is $95.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $118.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $1,675,456.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,550.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $350,250.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,401 shares of company stock worth $4,867,618. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

