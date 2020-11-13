Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,978 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 94,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 376,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 13,378 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,145 shares in the last quarter.

BSJL stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.90. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $24.87.

