Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 30,824 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,824 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of AmerisourceBergen worth $10,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $531,517.76. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total value of $291,737.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,563 shares of company stock worth $1,906,886 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC opened at $106.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.61 and its 200 day moving average is $97.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 21.27%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

