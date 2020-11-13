Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 45,767 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,767 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $10,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,014.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $28.89 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $30.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.76.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

