Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 57,297 Shares of Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 544,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,297 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Davis Select International ETF were worth $10,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Davis Select International ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Davis Select International ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Davis Select International ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Davis Select International ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of Davis Select International ETF stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. Davis Select International ETF has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $23.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average is $19.18.

