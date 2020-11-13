Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 137.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 55.1% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4,671.2% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRCX opened at $418.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $358.58 and its 200-day moving average is $326.22. The stock has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $436.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $376.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.67.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total transaction of $3,421,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $5,749,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,944 shares of company stock worth $20,474,384. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

