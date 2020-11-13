Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 20.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 395.8% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 914.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.17.

NYSE ROK opened at $235.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.33. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $267.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total value of $78,387.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.