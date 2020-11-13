Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 53,409 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $9,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,331,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,534,000 after buying an additional 225,261 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 103.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 44,599 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $54.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.39. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

