Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,113 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $10,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $93,000.

IJS opened at $70.19 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $81.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.67.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

