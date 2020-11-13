Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 12,858 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,858 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $9,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 532,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,247,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,750,000 after acquiring an additional 224,515 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 619.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 39,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

In other Welltower news, Director Philip L. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $63.58 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $89.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.70.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

