Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,598 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $9,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 18,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 114.2% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $60.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.70.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.