Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 38,261 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,803,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 38,261 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Energy Transfer worth $9,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 89,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $625,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Energy Transfer by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Energy Transfer by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,487,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,714,000 after purchasing an additional 196,614 shares in the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.82.

ET opened at $5.30 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 2.65.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.07%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

