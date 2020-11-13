Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 45,303 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,303 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $9,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 56,477 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,748,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 908,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after buying an additional 31,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 47,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.03. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $35.45.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

